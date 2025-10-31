'The Toxic Avenger' heads to OTT: Where to watch
Peter Dinklage stars in The Toxic Avenger, a wild horror-comedy reboot landing digitally in India on October 31, 2025.
The movie follows Winston Gooze, a regular janitor who turns into a radioactive superhero after a freak toxic accident and takes on shady corporations.
Directed by Macon Blair, it's based on the cult classic from 1984.
How to watch the movie
You can rent The Toxic Avenger for ₹499 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or YouTube.
It was released digitally in some markets earlier in 2025, with the India digital release on October 31, 2025.
Physical editions and collector's sets are available in select regions, such as the US.
Cast and critical reception
Alongside Dinklage, the cast includes Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, and Taylour Paige.
Critics are loving its quirky mix of humor and gore—plus plenty of praise for the cast and Blair's direction.