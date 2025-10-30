Next Article
Pankaj Kapoor's 'Thode Door Thode Paas' arrives on OTT: Details
Entertainment
Ready for a digital detox challenge? Thode Door Thode Paas, starring Pankaj Kapoor, hits Zee5 on November 7.
The show follows the Mehta family as their dad (Kapoor) dares them to stay offline for six months—with a cool ₹1 crore prize for whoever successfully completes the challenge.
Series blends comedy and drama
Blending comedy and drama, the series explores what happens when you unplug and actually connect with your family.
Created by Shiirshak S. Anand and featuring Mona Singh and Kunal Roy Kapoor, it's all about rediscovering real-life bonds in a tech-heavy world.
You'll need a Zee5 subscription to tune in.