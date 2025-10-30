Next Article
'Playdate': Release date, plot, cast of Prime Video's thriller
Entertainment
Heads up, mystery fans: Playdate drops on Prime Video November 12.
This dark suburban thriller, directed by Eva Husson, stars Jenna Coleman and Matthew Goode as parents whose ordinary playdate quickly spirals into chaos and suspense.
What to expect from the show
Expect plenty of twists as the story digs into hidden secrets and emotional tensions that shake up relationships.
With a script by Catherine Moulton, music from Stuart Earl, and striking visuals by Annika Summerson, Playdate promises an intense ride for anyone who loves a good psychological drama.