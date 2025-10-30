Next Article
'The Conjuring' gets new prequel, HBO series in the works
Entertainment
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are developing a new prequel for The Conjuring, following the huge box office success of The Conjuring: Last Rites ($194 million opening weekend!).
Director Rodrigue Huart may direct, with Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg returning to write.
More on upcoming projects
The prequel will dive into the early days of Ed and Lorraine Warren—expect fresh faces in these iconic roles.
Plus, HBO is working on a Conjuring series led by Nancy Won, which means even more spooky adventures are on the way for fans who love a good scare (or just want something new to binge).