Next Article
Rapper Vedan gets travel ban relief in sexual harassment case
Entertainment
Malayalam rapper Vedan, accused of sexually harassing a Dalit music scholar in December 2024, just got some relief from the Kerala High Court.
The court dropped his travel ban outside Kerala and the rule that made him check in with police every week.
These changes come as Vedan has international concerts lined up soon.
He can now travel for international shows
The judge noted Vedan had followed all bail conditions so far and tried to balance his career needs with the ongoing investigation.
While he can now travel for shows in Dubai, Qatar, France, and Germany in December 2025, he still has to tell police before leaving India and show up if called.
The legal process continues even as Vedan heads abroad for work.