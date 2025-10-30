Next Article
Why 'Punha...' wasn't blocked by court
Entertainment
Everest Entertainment tried to block Mahesh Manjrekar's new film, claiming it was an unauthorized sequel to their 2009 movie.
The Bombay High Court wasn't convinced—pointing out Everest waited too long and didn't show any real proof of copyright infringement, even though they knew about the film since April.
Can't copyright general concepts, themes: Judge
The judge made it clear: you can't copyright general concepts or themes, so Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale stands as its own work.
Claims about copied Marathi phrases didn't hold up either.
The movie is now set to hit theaters on October 31.