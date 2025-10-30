Next Article
'Stranger Things' S05 trailer: Vecna's back, and he's angrier
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Stranger Things's final season, and things are getting intense.
Eleven and her friends are back in Hawkins, gearing up to face Vecna one last time.
The story picks up with the town under military lockdown and everyone on edge.
'ST' S05's release schedule and cast's hints
Season 5 arrives in two volumes—Volume 1 lands November 26, and Volume 2 drops December 25. The big finale is set for December 31.
Millie Bobby Brown says Eleven is more protective than ever this season, while Finn Wolfhard hints his character steps up as a leader in their fight against Vecna.