Malayalam film 'Thalavara' starring Arjun Ashokan is on Amazon Prime Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

The Malayalam film Thalavara, directed by Akhil Anilkumar and starring Arjun Ashokan, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows Jyothish, a young man with vitiligo who dreams of acting, pushing past society's judgments.

Released in theaters this August, the film has been praised for its heartfelt storytelling and performances.