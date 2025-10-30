Malayalam film 'Thalavara' starring Arjun Ashokan is on Amazon Prime
The Malayalam film Thalavara, directed by Akhil Anilkumar and starring Arjun Ashokan, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The story follows Jyothish, a young man with vitiligo who dreams of acting, pushing past society's judgments.
Released in theaters this August, the film has been praised for its heartfelt storytelling and performances.
Streaming details
Thalavara is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video—no word yet about other platforms or physical releases.
If you're looking for a feel-good story about resilience and self-acceptance, this one's worth checking out.
Film's journey so far
Critics have highlighted Thalavara's sincerity and emotional depth, especially Ashokan's moving performance.
While it didn't make much noise at the box office due to tough competition, the film is finding new fans online thanks to its honest take on overcoming insecurities and stigma.