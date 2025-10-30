Despite selling out Australian stadiums, Diljit isn't immune to racism 

Diljit Dosanjh , the popular Punjabi singer-actor, recently broke records by becoming the first Indian to headline Australia's main stages via his AURA tour 2025. Yet, when he landed in the country, he had an unsavory welcome. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by him on YouTube, Dosanjh revealed that some media outlets posted pictures of him upon his arrival, but they were accompanied by racist comments.

Remarks 'The new Uber driver is here...' Dosanjh said, "Some agencies reported when I landed in Australia. Someone sent me the comments people were making." "People said things like, 'The new Uber driver is here,' or 'The new 7-11 employee has arrived.' I've seen a lot of these racist comments, but I think the world should be one and there should be no borders."

Response 'I don't mind being compared to a cab/truck driver' Dosanjh further said, "I don't mind being compared to a cab or truck driver. If truck drivers cease to exist, you won't get bread for your home." "I'm not angry, and my love goes out to everyone, even those who say things like that about me," concluded the singer-actor. The video also featured Dosanjh discussing unity and love, stressing that people should always talk about love.