Box office: 'Fantastic Four' nears $500 million mark globally

'Fantastic Four' is Marvel's next big hit

The movie added another $6.2 million internationally this weekend, beating out rivals like Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World.

Set in a cool retro-futuristic 1960s universe, it's already topped hits like Venom: The Last Dance and Rise Of The Planet of Apes, and is just shy of overtaking Clash Of The Titans globally.

With projections between $515-$520 million, it is on track to be a strong performer for Marvel this year.