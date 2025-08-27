Box office: 'Fantastic Four' nears $500 million mark globally
Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps is just $10 million away from hitting half a billion dollars at the global box office.
Directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, it's pulled in $490.5 million worldwide after five weekends—$257.4 million from the US and $233.2 million overseas.
'Fantastic Four' is Marvel's next big hit
The movie added another $6.2 million internationally this weekend, beating out rivals like Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World.
Set in a cool retro-futuristic 1960s universe, it's already topped hits like Venom: The Last Dance and Rise Of The Planet of Apes, and is just shy of overtaking Clash Of The Titans globally.
With projections between $515-$520 million, it is on track to be a strong performer for Marvel this year.