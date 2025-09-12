Next Article
Box office: 'Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra' becomes 3rd biggest hit
"Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra" is having a massive moment at the box office, pulling in over ₹210 crore worldwide in just two weeks.
In Karnataka alone, it's made ₹10.4 crore in 15 days—making it the state's third biggest Malayalam hit ever.
Even with new movies like "Mirai" in theaters, "Lokah" is still packing theaters.
Sequel to 'Lokah' already in the works
The movie's not slowing down yet, but things could get interesting with big Telugu releases like "Akhanda 2," "OG," and especially "Kantara Chapter 1" coming up soon.
Thanks to all this buzz, a sequel is already on the way—Tovino Thomas will be back as Michael, and director Dominic Arun says he'll spend a year crafting the next chapter before shooting starts.