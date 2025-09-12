Box office: 'Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra' becomes 3rd biggest hit

Sequel to 'Lokah' already in the works

The movie's not slowing down yet, but things could get interesting with big Telugu releases like "Akhanda 2," "OG," and especially "Kantara Chapter 1" coming up soon.

Thanks to all this buzz, a sequel is already on the way—Tovino Thomas will be back as Michael, and director Dominic Arun says he'll spend a year crafting the next chapter before shooting starts.