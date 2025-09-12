Next Article
'The Office' actor Rainn Wilson calls some jokes 'horrific'
Rainn Wilson, best known as Dwight Schrute on The Office, recently called a Season 3 scene "jaw-droppingly kind of horrific" for its racist humor—specifically when Michael and Andy draw on an Asian woman's face with a Sharpie.
Wilson on show's humor
Wilson pointed out that The Office was built around "clueless, insensitive, racist, sexist" characters to reflect American culture at the time.
He admitted that while some jokes still land, a lot of it crosses lines by today's standards and would need to be "very very different" if made now.
On Dwight's spinoff series
Wilson also revealed NBC once rejected his proposed Dwight spinoff, The Farm.
He felt it could have been a solid show but understood it might never have matched The Office's impact.