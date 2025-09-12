Ego Nwodim exits 'Saturday Night Live' after 7 seasons Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Ego Nwodim is officially leaving Saturday Night Live after a standout run that started in 2018.

She broke the news on Instagram, sharing, "The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL."

She also thanked Lorne Michaels and her SNL family for their support and friendship over the years.