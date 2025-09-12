Ego Nwodim exits 'Saturday Night Live' after 7 seasons
Ego Nwodim is officially leaving Saturday Night Live after a standout run that started in 2018.
She broke the news on Instagram, sharing, "The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL."
She also thanked Lorne Michaels and her SNL family for their support and friendship over the years.
Nwodim's exit follows NBC's cast reveal
Nwodim's announcement comes just days after NBC revealed its 2025 cast list—which still had her name on it.
Despite being set to return, she's chosen to move on, making her the fifth cast member to leave before season 51 kicks off.
It looks like she's ready for new adventures beyond SNL.
Highlights of her stellar 'SNL' career
Since joining SNL as a featured player in 2018 (and getting promoted in 2020), Nwodim made her mark with her sharp comic timing, memorable characters, and strong presence across sketches.
Her departure definitely marks the end of an era—but something tells us we'll be seeing plenty more from her soon.