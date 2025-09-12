SC considers court-monitored process to finish Supernova project

Proposal includes running a forensic audit of Supertech

The main goal is to finally complete the 80-floor mixed-use tower while making sure homebuyers aren't left hanging.

Advocate Rajiv Jain's proposal suggests forming a new board for better oversight and running a forensic audit of Supertech and its parent company.

Promoters would be limited to technical roles only, giving more control to independent experts.

The court will discuss next steps on September 17.