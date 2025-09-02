Box office: 'Lokah' collects over ₹30 crore in India
"Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra," a Malayalam film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is turning heads for its fresh take on Kerala folklore and superhero vibes set in modern-day Bangalore.
Released on August 28, 2025, the movie started off with a modest ₹2.7 crore but quickly picked up steam thanks to positive buzz, raking in an impressive ₹31.05 crore in only five days.
What's next for the cast and crew?
Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, "Lokah" also features Naslen and Sandy alongside Priyadarshan. Rashmika Mandanna gave the team a heartfelt shoutout on Instagram for their big success.
Up next, Kalyani Priyadarshan stars in the fantasy comedy "Genie," while Mandanna has two films coming—horror-comedy "Thama" with Ayushmann Khurrana and another called "The Girlfriend."