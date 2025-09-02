Box office: 'Lokah' collects over ₹30 crore in India Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

"Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra," a Malayalam film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is turning heads for its fresh take on Kerala folklore and superhero vibes set in modern-day Bangalore.

Released on August 28, 2025, the movie started off with a modest ₹2.7 crore but quickly picked up steam thanks to positive buzz, raking in an impressive ₹31.05 crore in only five days.