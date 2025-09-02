Rajinikanth gives thumbs-up to Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' trailer
The trailer for Mirai just dropped a few days ago, and it's already getting a thumbs-up from superstar Rajinikanth.
The film stars Teja Sajja in a story that follows an epic hero's journey narrative rooted in mythology, with Manoj Manchu playing the villain.
Expect eye-catching VFX and a story that blends ancient legends with superhero vibes.
Trailer: What to expect from film
Sajja's character sets the tone with the idea that "nothing is your own," while Manchu's antagonist is after nine sacred scriptures to become invincible.
Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai also features Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles.
Release date and language options
Mirai hits theaters worldwide on September 12, 2024.
It'll be available in both 2D and 3D across eight languages—including Hindi—so there are plenty of ways to catch it.