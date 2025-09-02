Rajinikanth gives thumbs-up to Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' trailer Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

The trailer for Mirai just dropped a few days ago, and it's already getting a thumbs-up from superstar Rajinikanth.

The film stars Teja Sajja in a story that follows an epic hero's journey narrative rooted in mythology, with Manoj Manchu playing the villain.

Expect eye-catching VFX and a story that blends ancient legends with superhero vibes.