Box office: Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' enjoys strong audience support

Film's collections in Kerala and worldwide

The movie opened strong in Kerala with ₹3.25 crore on day one and reached ₹19.30 crore by the end of its first week.

The momentum continued over the second weekend with another ₹10.20 crore added to the total.

By September 8 (day 12), it crossed an impressive ₹31 crore in Kerala alone.

Nationwide collections hit about ₹29.2 crore, while global earnings soared past ₹62 crore—making it one of 2025's top Malayalam hits and marking Mohanlal's third big success this year.