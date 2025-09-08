Box office: Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' enjoys strong audience support
Hridayapoorvam, a Malayalam drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad and starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, and Sangeeth Prathap, has enjoyed strong audience support, as reflected in its box office performance since its Onam 2025 release.
Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is described as a heartwarming feel-good drama and has quickly become a crowd favorite.
Film's collections in Kerala and worldwide
The movie opened strong in Kerala with ₹3.25 crore on day one and reached ₹19.30 crore by the end of its first week.
The momentum continued over the second weekend with another ₹10.20 crore added to the total.
By September 8 (day 12), it crossed an impressive ₹31 crore in Kerala alone.
Nationwide collections hit about ₹29.2 crore, while global earnings soared past ₹62 crore—making it one of 2025's top Malayalam hits and marking Mohanlal's third big success this year.
What to expect from the film
If you like heartfelt dramas, Hridayapoorvam is worth checking out.
Its steady box office run shows just how much audiences have supported the film and Mohanlal's role under Anthikad's direction.