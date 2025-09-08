Kajal Aggarwal clears air on death hoax, says 'amusing' rumors

Kajal Aggarwal just set the record straight—she's totally fine and definitely not the victim of a road accident, despite what some viral posts claimed. On Instagram Stories, she said, "I've come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it's quite amusing because it's absolutely untrue."

Kajal reassures fans, asks them not to believe rumors Rumors about Kajal's "accident" began circulating online, causing concern among fans.

She reassured fans, "By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well."

Kajal also asked everyone not to believe or spread such false news.

No major outlet reported any accident news No major media outlet or industry source has explicitly reported any real incident involving her.

In fact, sites like ETimes confirmed she's safe and busy with work—and called out the rumors as completely false.