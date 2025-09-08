Allu-Konidela family bids adieu to matriarch Kanakaratnam

Family members shared heartfelt tributes—both at the ceremony and online—remembering Kanakaratnam's warmth and influence. Ram Charan even paused his film shoot to be there, showing how much family means to them.

Legacy of love and support

As the wife of Padma Shri awardee Allu Ramalingaiah, Kanakaratnam was known for her wisdom and steady support throughout the family's film journey.

Her passing leaves a deep void for loved ones and admirers alike.

Her decision to donate her eyes is seen as one final act of generosity that continues to inspire.