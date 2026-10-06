'Hanuman Ansh' completes 60 days in theaters; earns ₹424cr globally 

The latest figures have pushed the film's India net collection to a whopping ₹325.48cr. Its India gross collection has reached ₹384.44cr after 60 days in theaters.

The film recorded 47,033 footfalls on Day 60, with its Hindi version registering an overall occupancy of 19.83%.

Morning shows recorded a mere 9.69% occupancy while afternoon screenings registered a slightly better 17.92%. However, evening shows performed much better with an occupancy of 27.85%.