'Hanuman Ansh' completes 60 days in theaters; earns ₹424cr globally
What's the story
Vishal Chaturvedi's devotional drama, Hanuman Ansh, witnessed a significant dip in its India net earnings on Monday (October 5). The film raked in ₹75L on its 60th day of release, according to Sacnilk. This is a whopping 75% drop from the ₹3cr it earned on Sunday. The movie had a total of 1,475 shows across India on Day 60 and recorded an overall occupancy of just 19%.
Box office
Looking at the film in numbers
The latest figures have pushed the film's India net collection to a whopping ₹325.48cr. Its India gross collection has reached ₹384.44cr after 60 days in theaters.
The film recorded 47,033 footfalls on Day 60, with its Hindi version registering an overall occupancy of 19.83%.
Morning shows recorded a mere 9.69% occupancy while afternoon screenings registered a slightly better 17.92%. However, evening shows performed much better with an occupancy of 27.85%.
International success
'Hanuman Ansh' continues to shine overseas
The film added ₹10L from overseas markets on its 60th day, bringing its total overseas gross collection to a staggering ₹39.8cr.
With the combined India gross and overseas earnings, Hanuman Ansh has achieved a worldwide gross collection of an impressive ₹424.24cr.
Earnings breakdown
Weekly breakdown of film's India net collection
The film's weekly India net collections have also shown considerable variation during its theatrical run.
It collected ₹1.08cr in Week 1 and ₹40L in Week 2. Week 3 brought in ₹10.4cr, followed by ₹61cr in Week 4.
The movie recorded ₹90.25cr in Week 5 and ₹80.25cr in Week 6, while Weeks 7 and 8 contributed ₹44.8cr and ₹29.20cr, respectively, to its India net total.
Spiritual impact
Film boosts popularity of Kainchi Dham
The project's popularity has also drawn attention to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand. The spiritual destination has reportedly seen a notable increase in the number of devotees visiting the site in recent days.
Kainchi Dham is known for its ashram and Hanuman temple associated with Neem Karoli Baba. The ashram was established in 1964 and continues to remain an important spiritual center for his followers.
Hanuman Ansh follows the life of Baba, and is likely to have sequels.