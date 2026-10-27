Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' dips; collection reaches ₹75cr in 11 days
What's the story
The Telugu film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, witnessed a significant drop in box office earnings on Monday (October 26). The movie earned ₹1.25cr from 1,510 shows across India, according to Sacnilk. Its domestic gross has now reached ₹63.05cr with an India net collection of ₹54.25cr. The film also added ₹15L from overseas markets on Monday, bringing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹75.25cr.
Collection decline
'Ranabaali's Monday performance
The film sold an estimated 1,22,065 tickets on Monday, taking its total ticket sales to 43,70,173.
However, the latest figures indicate a significant drop in earnings with a 56.9% decline from the previous day's collection of ₹2.9cr.
The film had seen an increase over its second weekend but experienced a drop as it entered the new week.
Occupancy decline
Film's occupancy rates on Monday
The Telugu film saw a significant drop in occupancy rates on Monday, with an overall theater occupancy of 17.38%.
Morning shows recorded 13.92% occupancy, while afternoon screenings registered 15.77%.
Evening and night shows reported slightly higher occupancies at 17.46% and 17.38%, respectively.
The film's domestic net earnings continued to receive contributions from theatrical screenings throughout the day despite the decline in ticket sales and occupancy rates.
Film details
Meanwhile, know more about 'Ranabaali'
Set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876-1878 in Rayalaseema, Ranabaali tells the story of a horseman who leads a local resistance movement against British colonial rule.
Meanwhile, Deverakonda and Mandanna's team has filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime police over social media posts allegedly spreading false information.
The complaint seeks an investigation into the content and its circulation online.
This comes after the couple's Koffee With Karan episode went viral.