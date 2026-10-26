'Drishyam 3' sees jump on 4th Sunday; total crosses ₹570cr

The Hindi thriller raked in its latest daily total across 2,877 shows in India. Its cumulative domestic gross collection has now reached ₹441.9 crore, while the India net total stands at ₹368.9 crore.

The film also added ₹0.25 crore to its overseas gross revenue on Sunday, taking the total overseas gross to ₹130.5 crore and worldwide gross earnings to a whopping ₹572.4 crore.