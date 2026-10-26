'Drishyam 3' sees jump on 4th Sunday; total crosses ₹570cr
What's the story
Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Hindi thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion witnessed an increase in domestic box office collection on its fourth Sunday or Day 24. The film earned ₹3 crore in India net revenue on October 25, marking a 13.2% jump from Saturday's earnings of ₹2.65 crore. The latest figures suggest a recovery during the fourth weekend as the film continues to draw audiences throughout its theatrical run.
Box office performance
Film's total gross collections in India, overseas market
The Hindi thriller raked in its latest daily total across 2,877 shows in India. Its cumulative domestic gross collection has now reached ₹441.9 crore, while the India net total stands at ₹368.9 crore.
The film also added ₹0.25 crore to its overseas gross revenue on Sunday, taking the total overseas gross to ₹130.5 crore and worldwide gross earnings to a whopping ₹572.4 crore.
Audience turnout
Ticket sales and occupancy rates for Sunday
Per Sacnilk estimates, Drishyam 3 sold 1,42,277 tickets on Sunday alone. Its total ticket sales have now reached a staggering 1,59,08,406 since its release.
The Hindi 2D version of the film saw an overall occupancy of 33.25% on Sunday, with evening shows witnessing the highest turnout at an impressive 46.83%.
Afternoon shows followed closely at a robust 40%, while night screenings recorded a respectable occupancy rate of 29.83%.