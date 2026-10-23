Yami's 'Nayyi Navelli' fails to reach ₹30cr in 7 days

The film opened on October 16 with ₹3.25cr from 6,281 shows and an occupancy rate of 11%.

It peaked on Sunday with ₹4.4cr from 5,546 shows at an occupancy rate of 17%.

However, earnings dropped to ₹2.65cr on Monday and further declined to ₹1.5cr by Thursday, taking the first-week India net collection to ₹22.15cr.

The average collection per show on Thursday was ₹3,305.