Yami's 'Nayyi Navelli' fails to reach ₹30cr in 7 days
What's the story
Yami Gautam's latest film, Nayyi Navelli, has reportedly raked in a total of ₹29.06cr in worldwide gross earnings after its first week in theaters. The Hindi movie earned ₹1.5cr in India net collections on Thursday (October 22), across 4,539 shows with an overall occupancy of 9.92%, per Sacnilk. However, this is a drop from Wednesday's earnings of ₹2cr from 4,737 shows at an occupancy rate of 12%.
Collection trends
'Nayyi Navelli' India net collection so far
The film opened on October 16 with ₹3.25cr from 6,281 shows and an occupancy rate of 11%.
It peaked on Sunday with ₹4.4cr from 5,546 shows at an occupancy rate of 17%.
However, earnings dropped to ₹2.65cr on Monday and further declined to ₹1.5cr by Thursday, taking the first-week India net collection to ₹22.15cr.
The average collection per show on Thursday was ₹3,305.
Global earnings
International earnings and worldwide gross collection
The film also made a mark in the international market, earning ₹0.1cr on Thursday alone. This takes its total overseas gross to ₹2.75cr so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹29.06cr.
Despite the midweek drop in collections, Nayyi Navelli has managed to accumulate a substantial amount in domestic and international markets since its release last week.
It stars Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, and Sunita Rajwar, among others.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Nayyi Navelli'
Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli is a comedy-horror fantasy film that follows a household that undergoes drastic changes after the arrival of a mysterious bride.
Gautam plays Mohini, who seems to bring joy and prosperity to the family but also raises suspicions about her true identity.
The film is directed by Balaji Mohan.