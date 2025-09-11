Box office: Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' collects over ₹50cr

'Baaghi 4' proves franchise's mettle at box office

Baaghi 4 carries forward the franchise's signature high-energy action and drama that fans have loved since the first film dropped in 2016.

Alongside Shroff, you'll spot Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva adding their own spark.

With earlier hits like Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020), this latest chapter proves the series still knows how to draw crowds.