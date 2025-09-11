Next Article
Box office: Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' collects over ₹50cr
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 is off to a flying start, pulling in over ₹50 crore at the Indian box office since releasing on September 5, 2025.
The film, directed by A Harsha (making his Hindi debut), sees Shroff back as Ronny—this time surviving an attempted suicide by train and diving straight into chaos as reality blurs.
'Baaghi 4' proves franchise's mettle at box office
Baaghi 4 carries forward the franchise's signature high-energy action and drama that fans have loved since the first film dropped in 2016.
Alongside Shroff, you'll spot Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva adding their own spark.
With earlier hits like Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020), this latest chapter proves the series still knows how to draw crowds.