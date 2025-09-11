Navya Nair fined for carrying jasmine flowers to Australia Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Malayalam actor Navya Nair was fined AUD 1,980 (about ₹1.14 lakh) at Melbourne Airport after she forgot to declare jasmine flowers she wore in her hair and carried in her bag for Onam celebrations.

She told HT City she was shocked by the penalty and clarified, "The flowers were on my hair, so it was nothing hidden but I didn't declare it because I missed it out."