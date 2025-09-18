Next Article
Box office: Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' struggles to impress
Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's latest film, The Bengal Files, is having a rough run at the box office.
Even with big names like Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher, the movie opened modestly at ₹1.35 crore and only saw a small boost over its first weekend before losing momentum in its second week.
'The Bengal Files' earns ₹13.70 crore in domestic markets
After wrapping up its first week with ₹9.65 crore, The Bengal Files added just ₹2.85 crore more in the second weekend.
Now, daily earnings have stalled at around ₹40 lakh for three days straight—bringing the total to ₹13.70 crore so far.
With new releases like Jolly LLB 3 and Nishaanchi arriving soon, it's looking tough for The Bengal Files to stay afloat in theaters much longer.