Box office: Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' struggles to impress

'The Bengal Files' earns ₹13.70 crore in domestic markets

After wrapping up its first week with ₹9.65 crore, The Bengal Files added just ₹2.85 crore more in the second weekend.

Now, daily earnings have stalled at around ₹40 lakh for three days straight—bringing the total to ₹13.70 crore so far.

With new releases like Jolly LLB 3 and Nishaanchi arriving soon, it's looking tough for The Bengal Files to stay afloat in theaters much longer.