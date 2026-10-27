'CID,' 'Aahat' creator BP Singh dies at 77
What's the story
Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh in the television industry, has passed away at 77 (some reports put his age at 75, too). He was best known for creating and directing one of India's longest-running TV shows, CID. The news was confirmed by Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya in the crime investigation series. Shetty told HT City, "BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content." Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit claimed Singh died of a heart attack.
Health issues
'He had not been well for quite some time'
Shetty revealed that Singh had been unwell for a while.
"He was dedicated to his work, was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had."
"He had not been well for quite some time, and today morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related, he was not well."
A recent video of Singh appearing fragile among some CID cast members also sparked concern.
Career highlights
Singh's contribution to Indian television
Singh, a student of FTII, was also the creator of one of India's most popular horror shows, Aahat.
CID debuted back in 1998 and ran for two decades.
Apart from creating shows, he also starred as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole in CID.
He was married twice. While his first wife's identity is not publicly known, he married Renu Brijendra Singh in 2016.
He has two sons: Salil Singh, who passed away in 2017, and Akshay Singh.