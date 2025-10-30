Brad Pitt demands Angelina Jolie's emails in vineyard legal battle
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are back in court over their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval.
Things heated up when Pitt asked for Jolie's private emails, believing they might reveal details about her 2022 sale of her share to Stoli Group—a move he claims happened without his OK.
Jolie's response and other developments
In newly filed court documents, Pitt officially requested Jolie's emails with her business team, arguing they're crucial for his case.
Jolie pushed back, insisting those messages are legally protected.
She also wants Pitt to cover $33,000 in legal fees for fighting his request—while her side says she didn't need his sign-off to sell and calls his demand harassment.
Ongoing legal tussle over French vineyard
The drama started after their split when Jolie sold her stake in Chateau Miraval in 2022.
Since then, the vineyard has become a major sticking point as the ex-couple continue their legal battles.