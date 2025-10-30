Next Article
TikTok star Kaelin Bradshaw dies at 29 after cancer battle
Entertainment
Kaelin Bradshaw, a TikTok creator known for sharing her journey with stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma, has passed away at age 29.
Her husband Austin shared that she died peacefully early Monday morning, surrounded by family.
The rare and aggressive bile duct cancer had reached an advanced stage, and Kaelin was receiving hospice care in her final days.
Kaelin's legacy and family's tribute
With nearly 100,000 followers on TikTok, Kaelin used her platform to openly document her experience with this rare cancer and raise awareness.
She and Austin launched a GoFundMe to help cover costs while he juggled two jobs and supported her during her illness.
Both Austin and Kaelin's father remembered her as a fighter who brought joy to those around her in their heartfelt tributes.