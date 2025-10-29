Next Article
Sreeleela to lead 'Arundhati's Hindi remake?
Entertainment
Sreeleela is likely to play the lead in the Hindi remake of the Telugu horror-fantasy hit Arundhati, originally starring Anushka Shetty.
If confirmed, this move could mark a significant step for Sreeleela as she explores bigger roles and new film industries.
Sreeleela's upcoming projects
Before possibly taking on Arundhati, Sreeleela will appear in Mass Jathara with Ravi Teja, releasing October 31, 2025.
She's also part of Ustad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan, making her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan, and entering Kollywood in Parasakthi alongside Sivakartikeyan—showing she's definitely on a roll across Indian cinema.