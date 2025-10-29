Next Article
'M3GAN 2.0' streaming now: Where to watch, plot, cast
Entertainment
M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the 2022 sci-fi hit, just dropped on JioHotstar in India and Peacock in the US.
This time, Gemma revives her AI creation M3GAN to take on Amelia—an even more advanced military robot built using stolen tech.
The film dives into how AI is evolving and its impact on people today.
Watch the robots battle it out in 'M3GAN 2.0'
Directed by Gerard Johnstone and starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and James Wan, M3GAN 2.0 is all about two powerful robots battling it out while raising some big questions about using AI as a weapon.
With an IMDb rating of 6.1, it's a solid pick if you're curious about futuristic tech wars or just want a fresh sci-fi watch at home!