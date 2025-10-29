'M3GAN 2.0' streaming now: Where to watch, plot, cast Entertainment Oct 29, 2025

M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the 2022 sci-fi hit, just dropped on JioHotstar in India and Peacock in the US.

This time, Gemma revives her AI creation M3GAN to take on Amelia—an even more advanced military robot built using stolen tech.

The film dives into how AI is evolving and its impact on people today.