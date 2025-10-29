Next Article
'Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter' release date, plot, cast, trailer
Entertainment
Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter, a Hindi crime-action film inspired by the real-life story of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, with the fictional name Haroon Shah Ali Baig ("Saheb"), is hitting ZEE5 on October 31, 2025.
Vineet Kumar Singh leads the cast, joined by Aakanksha Singh, Saharsh Shukla, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Prashant Narayanan.
Where to watch 'Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter' and streaming details
You can catch Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter exclusively on ZEE5 with a subscription.
Produced by Ajay Rai, this film marks a fresh direction for the Rangbaaz franchise—shifting from web series to a standalone movie while sticking to its roots in real-life crime and politics.