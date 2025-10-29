Next Article
'Bad Girl' OTT release date announced
Entertainment
Bad Girl, a Tamil coming-of-age drama directed by Varsha Bharath, lands on JioHotstar for streaming from November 4, 2025.
The story follows Ramya (Anjali Sivaraman), a young woman trying to balance her own dreams with what society expects.
The film made its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.
Cast and crew of the film
The cast features Shanthipriya, Saranya Ravichandran, Teejay Arunasalam, and Sashank Bommireddipalli.
Music comes from Amit Trivedi, with Prince Anderson handling cinematography and Radha Sridhar on editing.
Film's IMDb rating and reviews
Bad Girl has picked up praise for its honest take on social pressures.
It currently holds a 6.7/10 rating on IMDb, reflecting solid audience and critic vibes.