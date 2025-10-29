'Bad Girl' OTT release date announced Entertainment Oct 29, 2025

Bad Girl, a Tamil coming-of-age drama directed by Varsha Bharath, lands on JioHotstar for streaming from November 4, 2025.

The story follows Ramya (Anjali Sivaraman), a young woman trying to balance her own dreams with what society expects.

The film made its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.