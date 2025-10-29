'Grey's Anatomy' season 22: How to watch, cast, plot

Season 22 started streaming on JioHotstar from October 10, 2025. New episodes land every Friday—just make sure you have an active subscription to keep up.

Plot developments and critical reception

The season's off to a strong start with a solid 7.6/10 on IMDb.

Critics are praising the emotional depth and standout performances from returning favorites like Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson, especially as the show tackles big changes after Dr. Monica Beltran's death and Dr. Link's injuries.