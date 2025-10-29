Next Article
'Grey's Anatomy' season 22: How to watch, cast, plot
Entertainment
Grey's Anatomy is back for its 22nd season, picking up right after last season's dramatic OR explosion.
The new episodes dive into the fallout at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, blending intense medical cases with personal stories fans love.
Where to stream 'Grey's Anatomy'
Season 22 started streaming on JioHotstar from October 10, 2025.
New episodes land every Friday—just make sure you have an active subscription to keep up.
Plot developments and critical reception
The season's off to a strong start with a solid 7.6/10 on IMDb.
Critics are praising the emotional depth and standout performances from returning favorites like Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson, especially as the show tackles big changes after Dr. Monica Beltran's death and Dr. Link's injuries.