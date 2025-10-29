News: New business reality show 'Ideabaaz' out now
A brand-new business reality show, Ideabaaz, recently launched on ZEE5 and Zee TV.
Airing every Saturday and Sunday at 6:30pm and 11:00pm the show—hosted by Pratik Gandhi—gives grassroots entrepreneurs from across India a shot to pitch their creative ideas and fashion collections.
The show features 14 up-and-coming fashion founders competing for support from Titans.
Show's aim, funding, and investors involved
Ideabaaz is all about empowering talent from Tier 2 and 3 cities, offering national exposure and mentorship that's often hard to find.
With ₹40 crore in funding up for grabs over eight episodes, contestants are evaluated by investors like Simran Mohapratra, Shaili Chopra, and Arjun Vaidya.
The show hopes to inspire over a million Hindi-speaking viewers to dream big and innovate—helping drive India's vision of research and entrepreneurship forward.