Just in: Lakshya's MG Cyberster spotted in Mumbai

Entertainment
Lakshya is riding high on the success of his Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and just celebrated by buying himself a flashy red MG Cyberster convertible (yep, that's the ₹80 lakh sports car spotted in Mumbai).
His role in the show has been positively received and is contributing to his growing popularity.
Meanwhile, on the work front
The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut and features big names like Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, and Manoj Pahwa—with cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.
India Today gave Lakshya's performance a thumbs up.
Up next: he's starring with Ananya Panday in Chand Mera Dil and with Vikrant Massey in Dostana 2.