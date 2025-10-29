'Baahubali' returns with remastered version in IMAX: Details here

More spin-offs and stories are on the way

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda teased more spin-offs and stories on the way.

The franchise has already branched out with a prequel novel (The Rise of Sivagami) and an animated series (Baahubali: The Lost Legends).

He also gave a nod to social media fans who kept the buzz alive with questions like "Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?"—showing just how much this universe still connects with its audience.