'Baahubali' returns with remastered version in IMAX: Details here
Baahubali is making a comeback! The franchise is dropping a remastered edition, Baahubali: The Epic, with upgraded Dolby Atmos sound and IMAX upscaling for an even bigger cinematic feel.
Originally directed by SS Rajamouli, the two-part series first hit screens in 2015 and 2017, changing the game for Indian cinema and raking in over ₹2,000 crore worldwide.
More spin-offs and stories are on the way
Producer Shobu Yarlagadda teased more spin-offs and stories on the way.
The franchise has already branched out with a prequel novel (The Rise of Sivagami) and an animated series (Baahubali: The Lost Legends).
He also gave a nod to social media fans who kept the buzz alive with questions like "Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?"—showing just how much this universe still connects with its audience.