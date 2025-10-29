'Ikkis' trailer: Agastya shines as India's youngest Param Vir awardee
The trailer for the upcoming film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, was released on Wednesday, October 29. The film chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who became India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee at the age of 21. Newcomer Agastya Nanda plays Khetarpal in his theatrical debut. Veteran actor Dharmendra also stars as Khetarpal's grandfather.
Trailer highlights
Trailer shows a cadet's journey to becoming a war hero
The trailer gives us a glimpse into Khetarpal's journey, starting from his days as a cadet at the National Defence Academy. He is seen guiding his squadron, Foxtrot, to victory as their captain. The film includes stories narrated by Dharmendra's character, focusing on Khetarpal's heroics and legacy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega!
Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an
untold true story of India's youngest ParamVir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal directed by Sriram Raghavan.
🔗 - https://t.co/Gkmlb2kBRK
Share… pic.twitter.com/Ru08Kh8RQN
War heroics
Who was Khetarpal?
After his training at the NDA, Khetarpal was commissioned into the Indian Army and later posted to the 17 Poona Horse regiment. A tank commander, Khetarpal made the ultimate sacrifice during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. During the Battle of Basantar, he led his regiment through a minefield to provide armor support to another regiment. He destroyed 10 enemy tanks before being shot and killed in action.
Production details
Everything to know about film
The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Ekavali Khanna, Shree Bishnoi, and Mohan Godara, among others, in key roles. The screenplay is written by Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Arijit Biswas. The music and background score are composed by Sachin-Jigar while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. Meanwhile, Nanda made his debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies (2023).