Ayushmann-Aparshakti celebrate 'Thamma' crossing ₹100 crore with a hilarious video
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana have once again delighted their fans with a hilarious video celebrating the success of Ayushmann's latest film Thamma. The movie has now officially crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office, as per Sacnilk. To commemorate this milestone, Aparshakti shared an amusing clip on Instagram where he humorously discovers that his brother is also part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).
Video clip
Aparshakti sings 'Stree 2' song, bows to brother in clip
In the video, Aparshakti is seen sitting next to Khurrana and singing his hit song Chitti from Stree 2. However, the mood soon turns spooky. He exclaims in shock, "Bhaiyaa, aap bhi? Welcome to the universe," before bowing down to touch his brother's feet in mock reverence. The caption read, "Hope you all had a Thammakedaar experience watching Thamma!" "Thank you for showering so much love to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe."
Film details
About 'Thamma'
Thamma follows Khurrana's character Alok, a journalist who becomes a vampire. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. On the other hand, Aparshakti plays Bittu in Stree and Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The Maddock Films's growing horror-comedy universe also includes Bhediya and Munjya.