'Baahubali: The Epic' sets records ahead of release
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic is making waves before it even hits theaters.
This special cut combines both Baahubali films into one epic 3-hour-44-minute experience and has already pulled in over ₹3 crore globally (₹2 crore from India) just from advance bookings—the highest ever for any re-released Indian film.
'Baahubali' to earn big on opening day
Despite its blockbuster status, tickets are being sold at regular prices, which has led to a rush—over 5,000 tickets are selling every hour!
Trade experts expect a huge opening day with worldwide earnings between ₹12-15 crore.
The film premieres internationally on October 29 and hits theaters everywhere on October 31, 2025.
Prabhas is inviting fans back to Maahishmati alongside Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in this nostalgic big-screen return.