'Baahubali: The Epic' sets records ahead of release

'Baahubali' to earn big on opening day

Despite its blockbuster status, tickets are being sold at regular prices, which has led to a rush—over 5,000 tickets are selling every hour!

Trade experts expect a huge opening day with worldwide earnings between ₹12-15 crore.

The film premieres internationally on October 29 and hits theaters everywhere on October 31, 2025.

Prabhas is inviting fans back to Maahishmati alongside Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in this nostalgic big-screen return.