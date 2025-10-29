'BB 19': Baseer to re-enter house with another wild card?
What's the story
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its grand finale, with the finale reportedly scheduled for December 7. However, rumours suggest that the makers are planning a two-week extension along with a major twist, the entry of two wildcards. According to online buzz, Baseer Ali, who was eliminated in last week's double eviction, may re-enter the house as a wildcard contestant during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Speculation
Speculation about Abhishek Bajaj's ex entering the house
The second wildcard entry is rumored to be Akanksha Jindal, the ex-wife of contestant Abhishek Bajaj. This speculation gained traction after host Salman Khan made a cryptic remark about "ex-wives disclosing dangerous secrets" during the October 25 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Fans quickly connected this hint to Jindal's possible entry into the house.
Fan anticipation
Fans eagerly await wildcards' impact on 'BB19'
While no official announcement has been made yet, Khan confirmed in the last WKV episode that another wildcard will soon enter the house. So far there have been two wildcard entries in the house: Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha. Meanwhile, as the competition heats up, catch the show on JioHotstar.