'BB 19': Baseer to re-enter house with another wild card?

The second wildcard entry is rumored to be Akanksha Jindal, the ex-wife of contestant Abhishek Bajaj. This speculation gained traction after host Salman Khan made a cryptic remark about "ex-wives disclosing dangerous secrets" during the October 25 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Fans quickly connected this hint to Jindal's possible entry into the house.

Fan anticipation

Fans eagerly await wildcards' impact on 'BB19'

While no official announcement has been made yet, Khan confirmed in the last WKV episode that another wildcard will soon enter the house. So far there have been two wildcard entries in the house: Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha. Meanwhile, as the competition heats up, catch the show on JioHotstar.