Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie again
Entertainment
Brad Pitt is taking Angelina Jolie to court, saying she sold her share of their French winery, Chateau Miraval, back in 2021 without talking it through with him first.
This move has sparked a fresh round in their ongoing legal battle over the property.
New documents reveal more about Jolie's side of the story
Pitt's team just filed documents highlighting talks between Jolie's side and others involved in the sale.
While the details are mostly private, these papers could shape who actually controls Chateau Miraval as both stars keep pushing their claims.
The court will review this new info as part of their long-running dispute.