Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in ₹60cr loan misuse case

Forensic audit is underway to track the money

Kundra admits spending ₹20 crore on promotions—including paying actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia—while Shetty reportedly took home ₹15 crore as an endorsement fee, even though she owns most of the company.

Officials are questioning why shares were given to lender Deepak Kothari without a proper valuation.

The EOW is running a forensic audit to track where the money went, has called in senior staff for statements, and is still checking promotional payments and equity deals as the investigation continues.