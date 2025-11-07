Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in ₹60cr loan misuse case
Bollywood's Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are facing allegations of misusing a ₹60 crore business loan meant for their company, Best Deal TV.
Mumbai's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) says the money was routed through related firms and disguised as regular business expenses like travel and office costs.
Forensic audit is underway to track the money
Kundra admits spending ₹20 crore on promotions—including paying actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia—while Shetty reportedly took home ₹15 crore as an endorsement fee, even though she owns most of the company.
Officials are questioning why shares were given to lender Deepak Kothari without a proper valuation.
The EOW is running a forensic audit to track where the money went, has called in senior staff for statements, and is still checking promotional payments and equity deals as the investigation continues.