Mahhi Vij hospitalized amid divorce rumors with Jay Bhanushali
Entertainment
TV actor Mahhi Vij, best known for Balika Vadhu and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, has been hospitalized in Mumbai with a high fever and extreme weakness.
Her publicist confirmed doctors are still running tests.
This news comes as rumors swirl about her possible split from husband Jay Bhanushali.
Update on her TV comeback and divorce speculation
Even while unwell, Mahhi is preparing for her TV comeback after nine years with Seher Hone Ko Hai.
She recently addressed divorce talk in a video, saying she values being self-reliant over alimony.
Despite the gossip, a close friend says she and Jay still have mutual respect for each other.