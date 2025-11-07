Next Article
'Maxton Hall' S02 on Prime Video: About the new episodes
Entertainment
"Maxton Hall" is back! Season 2 lands on Prime Video November 7, with the first three episodes dropping at once.
This season picks up with Ruby and James facing big changes—James is struggling after his mom's death, while Ruby's got her sights set on Oxford.
Expect more of their ups and downs as they juggle love, loss, and ambition.
When and how to watch 'Maxton Hall' S02
After the premiere, new episodes roll out every Friday until the finale on November 28.
The show digs deeper into how Ruby and James grow as people—balancing tough emotions with their goals.
If you're into stories about figuring life out (with a bit of drama), this season should hit home.
And yes, it streams globally in your local time zone!