'Maharani' S04 review: Huma Qureshi delivers another gripping season 

Huma Qureshi is back with the fourth installment of SonyLIV 's political drama series, Maharani. Created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Puneet Prakash, it's spread over eight episodes (each about 40-50 minutes long). The show also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Darsheel Safary. Gripping and studded with striking performances, the fourth season continues the show's legacy impeccably.

Plot Rani Bharti makes more enemies this season The narrative fast-forwards to 2012, and we meet an older (but still spirited) Rani Bharti (Qureshi) and her children, Surya (Safary), Jai (Bhardwaj), and Roshni (Prasad). This time, her political rival is PM Joshi (Sharma), who tries numerous tactics to stop her ascent to power. Meanwhile, Jai, with his unchecked powers, becomes too ambitious, angering Joshi. Can Rani defeat this formidable opponent?

#1 Feels raw, realistic, and humane Maharani Season 4 features incredible, consistent performances from every cast member. Prasad, who began her career as a child actor and has now become a regular on OTT, delivers another convincing performance in this author-backed role. Her chemistry with Qureshi shines, and their scenes stand out effortlessly. Additionally, what sets this season apart is its focus on Rani's personal life.

#2 More on the above aspect This season feels a lot better than the previous ones (which were gripping too), because it doesn't restrict itself to the political aspects alone. We are invited into Rani's domestic life properly, and we witness her raw, believable, imperfect relationship with her three children. Director Prakash balances this aspect efficiently with the core political themes, delivering a well-balanced and engaging season.

#3 Bhardwaj steals the show and how! The most magnificent performer is Bhardwaj (Kuttey, Eeb Allay Ooo! and Trial by Fire). As an influential gunda who's one of the most powerful men in Bihar, Jai answers to nobody, and Bhardwaj portrays the character's rage, intensity, and ache extremely well. He has an Icarus-like journey; his ambition grows out of control despite repeated warnings, and eventually, he has a painful fall.

#4 The stakes are much higher this season At one juncture early in the show, PM Joshi says, "She (Rani) has more enemies on the inside than outside." As the narrative unfolds, this prophecy gradually comes to life, as we see Rani battling almost everyone around her. Qureshi, with her pitch-perfect gait, mannerisms, and Bihari diction, slips into the role with effortless ease and a sense of familiarity.

#5 Areas where it could have been better The show, however, is not without a few flaws. There are times when it feels like it has nothing new or interesting to say, and a few twists seem forced and predictable. It tends to move in circles sometimes, and the pattern is such that you can easily guess the next twist or a character's action. Plus, Amit Sial's absence is profoundly palpable, too.