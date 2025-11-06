Netflix is going after your favorite podcasts

Netflix isn't stopping with SiriusXM. It already has a Spotify deal lined up for shows like The Bill Simmons Podcast starting in early 2026 and is eyeing similar partnerships with iHeartMedia. Plus, it's reaching out to top talent agencies (think WME, UTA, CAA) to sign big-name podcasters ahead of launching a new video podcast hub next year.

Why this matters for you

YouTube might rule video podcasts right now—with over a billion monthly viewers—but Netflix wants in.

By adding popular podcasts and originals to its platform, Netflix hopes to keep things fresh and give you more content options beyond movies and series.

For anyone who loves binge-worthy audio or video stories, this could mean even more reasons not to leave the app.