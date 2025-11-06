'Stranger Things' gets animated spinoff: First look, release date
Netflix just dropped a first look at "Stranger Things: Tales from '85," an animated spinoff set between seasons two and three of the original show.
Revealed on Stranger Things Day, the teaser shows off fresh concept art and short clips, promising new mysteries in Hawkins.
The series comes from Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions, with the Duffer brothers and team still on board as executive producers.
Meet the new voice cast
"Tales from '85" features a brand-new voice cast—Brooklyn Davey Norstedt is Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport plays Max, Luca Diaz is Mike, Elisha "EJ" Williams is Lucas, Braxton Quinney voices Dustin, Ben Plessala is Will, and Brett Gipson takes on Hopper.
Plus, there are some new faces in Hawkins voiced by Odessa A'zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips (their roles are still under wraps).
The show lands in 2026 after Stranger Things wraps up its final season.