'Stranger Things' gets animated spinoff: First look, release date Entertainment Nov 06, 2025

Netflix just dropped a first look at "Stranger Things: Tales from '85," an animated spinoff set between seasons two and three of the original show.

Revealed on Stranger Things Day, the teaser shows off fresh concept art and short clips, promising new mysteries in Hawkins.

The series comes from Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions, with the Duffer brothers and team still on board as executive producers.