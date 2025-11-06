'Bigg Boss 19': Pranit More's surprise return sparks online frenzy
Pranit More is back in the Bigg Boss 19 house after a short break due to dengue, and fans are loving it.
Everyone online cheered his surprise return, which will air soon. His comeback has definitely brought fresh excitement to the show.
More's re-entry and its immediate impact
More's re-entry was kept under wraps—housemates were caught off guard when Neelam Giri spotted someone hiding behind storeroom shelves.
Abhishek Bajaj and Gaurav Khanna quickly realized it was Pranit, who then jumped right in to host "The Pranit More Show."
The other contestants welcomed him warmly, and the vibe in the house instantly felt more lively.
Social media buzz around More's return
Social media is full of praise for More's humor and energy.
People are already speculating about how his return could shake up game strategies, especially with possible eliminations ahead for Neelam Giri or Farhana Bhatt.
With all this buzz, viewers seem more hooked than ever on what's next for Bigg Boss 19.