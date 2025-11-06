No narrator for 'Harry Potter' reboot; filming in 2 massive blocks
HBO has set the record straight: the new Harry Potter reboot series, arriving in 2027, won't have a narrator—so those Tom Turner rumors aren't true.
Instead, HBO is going big with this show as their main event, filming the first two seasons back-to-back at Warner Bros. Studios and exploring plotlines not explored in the JK Rowling book series, which may be a typographical error in the source.
Meet the cast and crew of the upcoming series
The cast lineup is pretty exciting: Dominic McLaughlin steps in as Harry, with Alastair Stout as Ron and Arabella Stanton as Hermione.
You'll also see Nick Frost as Hagrid, John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu taking on Snape.
Behind the scenes, Francesca Gardiner leads as showrunner/writer while Mark Mylod directs—setting things up for a fresh take that fans can look forward to.