No narrator for 'Harry Potter' reboot; filming in 2 massive blocks
Nov 06, 2025

HBO has set the record straight: the new Harry Potter reboot series, arriving in 2027, won't have a narrator—so those Tom Turner rumors aren't true.

Instead, HBO is going big with this show as their main event, filming the first two seasons back-to-back at Warner Bros. Studios and exploring plotlines not explored in the JK Rowling book series, which may be a typographical error in the source.